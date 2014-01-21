Farm stock shot and killed on several Otago properties

Farm stock has been shot and killed on three properties across Otago.

File picture Source: 1 NEWS

A cow was shot on a property in Akatore yesterday, while five sheep were shot, some killed and others wounded, in Kuri Bush and a bull has been killed at an address in Beaumont.

Police say a further report came in around 1pm today that three more sheep had been shot and killed at the same Kuri Bush property, as well as two cows at a property across the road.

"This is distressing for the people involved and members of the public in these communities so we want to assure people these animal deaths are being investigated thoroughly," says Senior Sergeant Jared Kirk.

"It is possible there are other incidents of stock being killed over the last few day which have not yet been reported to police."