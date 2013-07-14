Farm near Invercargill latest to be hit by cattle disease

A dairy farm outside Invercargill has become the latest to be confirmed as infected by the cattle disease mycoplasma bovis.

Cow generic. Source: Breakfast

The farm received animals from two separate properties already known to be infected, the Ministry for Primary Industry says.

It brings to 25 the number of properties to have tested positive, all but one of which are in the South Island.

A bacterial disease commonly found in cattle globally, mycoplasma bovis, does not infect humans and is not a food safety risk.

But it can have serious effects on cattle and it was first detected in a dairy herd in South Canterbury last July.

The government estimates compensation for dealing with the disease will cost $60 million.