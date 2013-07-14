 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Farm near Invercargill latest to be hit by cattle disease

share

Source:

NZN

A dairy farm outside Invercargill has become the latest to be confirmed as infected by the cattle disease mycoplasma bovis.

Cow generic.

Source: Breakfast

The farm received animals from two separate properties already known to be infected, the Ministry for Primary Industry says.

It brings to 25 the number of properties to have tested positive, all but one of which are in the South Island.

A bacterial disease commonly found in cattle globally, mycoplasma bovis, does not infect humans and is not a food safety risk.

But it can have serious effects on cattle and it was first detected in a dairy herd in South Canterbury last July.

The government estimates compensation for dealing with the disease will cost $60 million.

Cabinet has approved $85 million for compensation and operating costs, and the meat industry is putting in $11.2m.

Related

Farming

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Ross Taylor. New Zealand Black Caps v England, ODI series, University Oval in Dunedin, New Zealand. Wednesday 7 March 2018. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

LIVE: Taylor brings up superb century for NZ with Latham scoring half ton to keep Black Caps' run chase alive against England in fourth ODI

2
Stan Walker is comforted by his mother in hospital.

Stan Walker posts touching image of his mother comforting him in hospital as he battles health issues

3
Police at scene of mystery Auckland deaths in Grey Lynn.

Mystery surrounds discovery of two bodies in central Auckland suburb

00:13
4
Parts of Queensland recorded 80mm of rain in just one hour yesterday as wild weather hit.

Watch: Queensland town turned into island after flash flooding from record rainfall

01:01
5
Watch how the Easter Sunday fight is about to be promoted to TV audiences in the UK.

Watch: Blockbuster TV trailer for Parker v Joshua mega-fight released

00:29
The former PM said we're not there yet, but political parties can be the "greatest champions of women's representation".

Helen Clark on Jacinda Ardern's baby, Hillary Clinton and the #MeToo movement

The country's first elected female prime minister spoke about a range of topics at an event celebrating 125 years since women gained the vote in New Zealand.

00:30
He said they needed to make sure there was a blend of "good experience, but with new talent coming through".

Simon Bridges not expecting anymore National Party resignations soon but there could be more 'over time'

He said National needs a blend of "good experience, but with new talent coming through".

Stan Walker is comforted by his mother in hospital.

Stan Walker posts touching image of his mother comforting him in hospital as he battles health issues

"My mama always holding me down," reads the picture caption.

09:53
Everything is covered from the MP’s view on compulsory Te Reo Maori, if 16-year-olds should vote, and if they’d every go on Dancing with the Stars.

Quick fire questions with National's Nikki Kaye and Labour's Michael Wood

We cover compulsory Te Reo Maori, if 16-year-olds should vote, and if they'd ever go on Dancing with the Stars.


Ross Taylor. New Zealand Black Caps v England, ODI series, University Oval in Dunedin, New Zealand. Wednesday 7 March 2018. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

LIVE: Taylor brings up superb century for NZ with Latham scoring half ton to keep Black Caps' run chase alive against England in fourth ODI

1 NEWS NOW brings you live updates of the fourth ODI between New Zealand and England from University Oval, Dunedin.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 