Fares rising this month for Auckland public transport users

Auckland public transport users will see a rise in bus, train and ferry fares later this month.

Passenger train arrives at Britomart. Source: 1 NEWS

Auckland Transport (AT) HOP bus and train fares for 1 Zone, 2 Zones and 4 Zones will increase by 5c and 10c, while cash bus and train fares for 1 Zone and 2 Zones will increase by 50c.

AT HOP tertiary student bus and rail fares are set to increase by 4 to 8c between 1 Zone and 4 Zones, and the monthly Bus and Train Pass will increase by $10.

Fares for longer trips, beyond 4 Zones won't change.

AT group manager Colin Homan says Auckland Transport aims to recover 50 per cent of the cost of public transport from fares, but is currently only recovering 46.3 per cent.

"Compared to many other cities, Auckland short distance fares are relatively low so we have targeted some small increases for fares for some shorter trips."