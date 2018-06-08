 

Fare dodgers on Auckland public transport face fines of up to $500

Those looking to avoid paying fares on Auckland's public transport may soon face fines up to $500 if they choose not to pay for their trip.

Auckland, New Zealand - May 26, 2013: People walk beside a MAXX train at platform in Britomart Transport Centre on May 26 2013. It designed to serve up to 10,500 passengers during the peak hour in its current configuration as a terminus

Britomart train station (file picture).

Source: istock.com

In a statement released today Auckland Transport says from 18 June, Transport Officers can issue infringement notices to passengers who fail to tag on with their AT HOP card or buy a ticket to use public transport.

Offenders will face infringement fees of $150, or a fine of up to $500 if they choose to go to court rather than pay the infringement fee.

Auckland Transport say fare evasion costs $2-$3 million a year, putting an extra burden on ratepayers and taxpayers who already subsidise around half the cost of fares.

They say this isn't about "revenue gathering" and say there is no excuse for anyone not to pay for public transport.

"This is not about revenue gathering, this is about making it fair for everyone who uses public transport. We want this to be a deterrent, we don't want to have to issue these infringements, we just want everyone to pay for the services they use.

"If you use an HOP card, it's cheap to travel on public transport, so there really is no excuse not to pay your fair share.

"Our Transport Officers move up and down the train checking tickets and HOP cards, but don't worry, they are friendly and they are there to help," Transport Compliance Manager Logan Christian says.

Transport Officers, who hold a warrant from the Commissioner of Police as enforcement officers, began working on the train network late last year, and are currently on the Western and Onehunga Lines.

As Auckland Transport recruits more staff they will begin to work on other services as well.

