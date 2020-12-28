TODAY |

Far North's water supplies starting to run low, says councillor

A Far North District councillor says some of the regions water supplies are starting to run slightly low.

Councillor Kelly Stratford said people traveling to Northland this summer should be careful with their water use. Source: rnz.co.nz

Towns like Kaikohe and Kaitaia were crippled by severe water restrictions earlier this year, amid one of the worst droughts Northland has ever seen.

Kawakawa, Moerewa and Kaitaia are now back under level two water restrictions, which include a ban on unattended garden hoses connected to the council supply.

"Because of the demand over summer with lots more visitors coming, we are urging people to conserve water, use it wisely."

She said that would help to avoid last summer's situation, which Stratford warned could happen again if people were not careful.

Water supplies were sitting within consent levels, but a lack of any substantial rainfall paired with increased visitor numbers could see that change.

Stratford said work on the water infrastructure was going well, with a second water bore at Monument hill almost finished.

In Kaitaia, she said there was a source supplying bulk water carriers.

The council was also working towards having the Sweetwater supply connected to the Kaitaia water treatment, but that would not be finished until summer next year.

New Zealand
Northland
