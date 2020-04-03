Far North town steps up Covid-19 testing

Testing for Covid-19 increased today in the Kaikohe region, as warnings suggest the disease will be more dangerous to Māori than Pākehā if it takes hold.

In Kaikohe, there are also reports some of the 13 Northland cases might be in their town.

"What we do know is that we do have confirmed cases that have reach the Far North and it is a concern because a lot that are still out and about in the community are not sticking to the lockdown rules," says Tia Ashby of the Ngapuhi response team.

There have been similar warnings from Auckland University statistician, Andrew Sporle - crunching the numbers as they relate to Māori, with worst-case predictions that if the epidemic hits 60 per cent of people, there could be as much as 5,500 deaths.

Because of that, he says Māori in the over 50s group should be treated as if they are over 60 and over 60s treated as if they are over 70 – suggesting they have the same risks as Pākehā who are 10 years older.

“A big proportion of our deaths will be in their 50s and 60s, so the one size fits all approach to lock up your oldies who are at home for us needs to slide down,” he says.