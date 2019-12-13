TODAY |

Far North scrub fire now contained after homes were evacuated

A fire on the Karikari Peninsula in Northland has now been contained, hours after it started last night. 

Fire and Emergency NZ told 1 NEWS 30 ground crew are still at the scene of the blaze along with four helicopters.

Police say it doubled in size, spreading to 100 hectares of farmland.

The blaze started after a car crashed into powerlines, prompting an emergency response of four helicopters, a 12 tonne digger and 30 ground crew.

About 20 forestry workers were also on the scene helping out.

Over 1000 homes were without power and five properties close to the fire have been evacuated.

