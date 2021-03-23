Far North police raid property after man allegedly shot at vehicle

Far North police executed a raid on a Whatuwhiwhi property in the Karikari Peninsula this morning following a shooting over the weekend.

Police carried out raid at this property on the Karikari Peninsula. Source: 1 NEWS

It’s the latest in a spate of methamphetamine-related incidents in the small seaside community over the past year that have locals “fed up”.

Michael Rupapera, who lives at the address, allegedly fired a pistol at a vehicle from his driveway on Whatuwhiwhi Drive on Saturday morning.

He appeared in court later that day and has been remanded in custody.

Detective Sergeant Chris Fouhy said there were two people in the vehicle at the time and “it was out of luck no one was injured”.

He says the occupants of the car were associates of the man in custody and were known to police.

The accused was picked up a short time later at a police checkpoint trying to leave the area.

He’s been charged with committing a dangerous act with a firearm, unlawful procession of a firearm and possession of methamphetamine.

Police said it’s possible the incident is related to a drive-by shooting on the Karikari Peninsula in November at the intersection of Inland Road and Lake Ohia Floodpass Road.

People in a parked vehicle were shot at multiple times.

One person was shot in the leg while other was shot in the foot. Their injuries weren’t life threatening.