TODAY |

Far North Māori leaders opt for mobile patrols at borders

Source: 

Māori leaders have opted for mobile patrols in the Far North, rather than a checkpoint, after consultation with police.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Nine police checkpoints have been established in Auckland for Level 3 lockdown. Source: 1 NEWS

An iwi-led checkpoint at Waiomio on State Highway 1 was to be established following concerns that too many vehicles have been travelling into the region.

Police figures show that nearly 126,000 vehicles have been stopped at the 13 checkpoints since Auckland went into Alert Level 3, with just more than 6000 of those turned around.

Te Tai Tokerau border control spokesperson Rueben Taipari said the Level 2 restrictions prevented them from putting a static checkpoint in place.

"We didn't want to spend our time in negotiations or protesting motions, we're here to protect our communities."

Instead, Taipari said they had partnered with iwi liason officers, and Hauora Collective - a group of northern iwi primary healthcare organisations - to do roaming patrols of their communities to check on their elders.

He said the patrols, which are based in Kaikohe today, would also travel to Hokianga, Opononi, Waimamaku, Omapere, Whangaroa, Kerikeri and Russell.

Kaumātua and kuia were already feeling anxious with the patrols in place, Taipari said.

"Without us here, and without our presence, I believe that anxiety level would be very high and that is an issue for us because their health is of the upmost importance to all of our organisations, we need them for our marae, for their knowledge, for so many important roles that our kaumātua provide to our communities."

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Northland
Māori Issues
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'It's over for New Zealand' - Trump attacks NZ's Covid-19 response for a third time
2
Watch: Jacinda Ardern retaliates after Donald Trump's continued criticism of NZ's Covid response
3
Jeremy Wells shocks Hilary Barry with story of his $7 million overdue fine from Auckland library
4
Nine new Covid-19 cases recorded in the community today
5
Dr Bloomfield performs 'dangerous' task of demonstrating mask wearing technique on live TV
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:47

Lab technicians processing Covid tests say current working conditions aren't sustainable as they plan strike

Aucklanders attempting to get away for the weekend will be turned around, police warn

Scuffle between NZ First staffer and protestors caught on camera
02:10

Churches key to stemming spread of Covid-19 in Pasifika community