Far North Māori leaders opt for mobile patrols at borders

Māori leaders have opted for mobile patrols in the Far North, rather than a checkpoint, after consultation with police.

Your playlist will load after this ad

An iwi-led checkpoint at Waiomio on State Highway 1 was to be established following concerns that too many vehicles have been travelling into the region.

Police figures show that nearly 126,000 vehicles have been stopped at the 13 checkpoints since Auckland went into Alert Level 3, with just more than 6000 of those turned around.

Te Tai Tokerau border control spokesperson Rueben Taipari said the Level 2 restrictions prevented them from putting a static checkpoint in place.

"We didn't want to spend our time in negotiations or protesting motions, we're here to protect our communities."

Instead, Taipari said they had partnered with iwi liason officers, and Hauora Collective - a group of northern iwi primary healthcare organisations - to do roaming patrols of their communities to check on their elders.

He said the patrols, which are based in Kaikohe today, would also travel to Hokianga, Opononi, Waimamaku, Omapere, Whangaroa, Kerikeri and Russell.

Kaumātua and kuia were already feeling anxious with the patrols in place, Taipari said.