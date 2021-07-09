TODAY |

Far North kids band together to shine light on need for safer streets

Source:  1 NEWS

Hundreds of children in the Far North have found a creative way to raise an issue with local government. 

A lack of street lights is making them feel unsafe at night, so they’re putting on an event to shine a light on their concerns. 

Bling Bling Toi Marama is expected to attract thousands over the next few nights, comprised of installations by 700 tamariki across 14 schools. 

The theme for the event is Te Waonui a Tāne; everything in the god of forest’s domain. 

This project started as a way for the young people to share their worries about a lack of street lights with the council. 

“Our junior designer decided to make this project from their whakaaro to bring more lights to encourage, encourage our council to bring more light to kaikohe,” Ākau Studio’s Symphony Morunga said.  

Far North District Council told 1 NEWS it’s working with the community to identify their safety and security concerns. 

Staying out way past their bedtime, the project aims to take Ngāpuhi children’s worries and convert them into beautiful artwork. 

“It's just bringing joy and light and pride in what they've done for their whanau for their kura and for Kaikohe,” said Mere Taylor-Tuiloma from Ākau studios.  

A local Māori design firm has been working alongside the children to make it happen, allowing the lights of Kaikohe to shine a little brighter this week. 

New Zealand
Arts and Culture
Social Issues
