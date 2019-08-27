TODAY |

Far North hapū protest proposed cellphone tower on sacred mountain

Te Karere
A protest similar to the Hawaii’s Mauna Kea is brewing in the Far North over the proposed erection of a cellphone tower on a local sacred mountain.

Local hapū Te Popoto, Te Ngahengahe, Ngāti Toro, Ngāti Pakau, Te Honihoni, Ngāti Rāhiri are upset about plans to erect a cellphone tower on Whakarongorua maunga in Hokianga.

The cellphone tower is a part of the Government’s plan to extend mobile coverage around the country.

Local hapū say they’re not against progress in the region, they just want to see the tower on an alternative site.

“I’m okay for a cell tower, just not on our maunga tapu, Whakarongorua,” hapū member Alva Pomare told Te Karere.

Local hapū say there has been no consideration of Māori customs.

“There was meant to be cultural impact assessment report completed, that didn’t happen,” Treaty lawyer and local Moana Tuwhare says.

“There was a proposal for hapū representatives to be appointed to monitor and be the conduit, I guess, between RCG and the hapū and that never happened.”

In a statement to Te Karere, Rural Connectivity Group, the company overseeing the project, say they’re keen to reach a solution that will meet the needs of the hapū and to provide mobile and internet connection to the people of the valley.

The hapū have appointed a working group who will meet with Rural Connectivity Group in coming days.

Local hapū are calling for the tower not to be built on their sacred mountain, Whakarongorua. Source: Te Karere
