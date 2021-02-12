Far North couple devastated as home they built themselves burned down in suspected arson

A firebug is believed to be responsible for a spate of fires in the Far North town of Ahipara.

There have been five fires in the past six weeks, but the latest has volunteer firefighters fearing for people's safety.

Des and Doreen White's beach house has been left in ruin after being targeted by apparent arson.

"I was quite shocked to see it had gone," Des told 1 NEWS.

"And last night I couldn't get to sleep, I kept thinking about what was in the bach."

Des built the home himself 60 years ago, moving to the seaside section at Ahipara in 1972.

Firefighters believe the couple are the latest victims of a firebug in action in the Far North.

"We don't mind giving up our time but when it's because someone has been lighting fires for no reason, it's very disappointing and it takes its toll on the brigade," volunteer firefighter Dave Ross says.

Volunteers were called to the fire yesterday morning. It took them several hours to bring it under control.

Investigators are now working to establish the exact cause.

"It hasn't been occupied since the long weekend, the owner came by on Tuesday and switched off the main metre, he's also made sure the place was all locked up and secure and there's just nothing to indicate it's been accidentally lit," investigator Craig Bain says.

Fire took hold in the hills above Des and Doreen's property just six weeks ago. Fifty-six hectares were torched, forcing the evacuation of 100 homes.

Several helicopters and hundreds of firefighters fought the blaze for three days.

"For a big fire like that scrub fire one, you're probably looking at $200,000," Ross says.

There have been several suspicious fires in Ahipara over the last 18 months.

The intensity has been increasing in the past six weeks, with cars, scrub and now a house being set alight.

Early indications are that the blaze at the White's house was started inside.

"I am annoyed that someone would come in and do that to your house, just walk in and set a light, whoever they are," Doreen says.