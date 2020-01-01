Far North camper killed after stationary four-wheel drive rolls down hill into tent

A Whangārei woman has died after what police describe as a tragic holiday accident on the Far North's Karikari peninsula.

Police outside the Tokerau Beach property Source: 1 NEWS

The 43-year-old woman was staying in a tent on a property at Tokerau beach overnight when a stationary four-wheel drive rolled down the section, crashing into her tent.

Police say she was found inside the mangled tent, wedged between the vehicle and the fence. The woman died at the scene.

There were around a dozen other people staying at the property.