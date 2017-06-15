 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


'Fantastically intimate' - finally, Lorde's new album 'Melodrama' is officially released after four year wait

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Kiwi superstar Lorde’s much anticipated second album was officially released at midnight, despite an online leak 24 hours prior.

Some lucky music fans in Auckland became the first to hear the pop star's highly-anticipated second album Melodrama.
Source: 1 NEWS

And early reviews of Lorde's sophomore album Melodrama, which was four years in the making, have shown high praise for the Grammy award winner.

Rolling Stone has given the album four out of five stars, describing it as "Fantastically intimate, a production Tour De Force".

Reactions from fans online has also been glowing, with many anticipating it will again garner Grammy attention, as her debut album Pure Heroine did in 2014. 

In an interview with USA Today Lorde said her new album celebrates "being a young woman and being insane".

Lorde announced the Melodrama World Tour last week, with six scheduled shows in New Zealand.

"This show is my strongest yet and I can't bloody wait to dance with you," she wrote on Facebook.

Related

Air New Zealand

Music

00:34
Some lucky music fans in Auckland became the first to hear the pop star's highly-anticipated second album Melodrama.

Lorde's new 'Melodrama' album leaked 24 hours before highly-anticipated release
00:34
Some lucky music fans in Auckland became the first to hear the pop star's highly-anticipated second album Melodrama.

'Love it, it was amazing' – Lorde's new album gets rave reviews from Kiwi fans
01:33
Lucky fans will be the first in the world to hear the Kiwi singer's second album Melodrama.

Watch: Lorde fans abuzz ahead of special Auckland listening party
00:14
She's also released a new song called Sober as she gears up for a world tour that begins in Manchester in September.

Lorde's 'super special' party invitation for Kiwi fans

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

04:10
1
Adam Lambert and his Queen crew reminisce about Freddy Mercury and say they feel they're playing better than ever.

Freddie Mercury's band mates reveal what went on at Queen's 1985 Auckland concert


2

Live stream: Breakfast

00:26
3
This kind of theatrics is usually saved for on the field, but Luxembourg’s Vincent Thill couldn’t control himself.

Watch: Teenage footballer throws sideline tantrum after being pulled by manager in World Cup qualifier

02:26
4
Tongans on a special seasonal work scheme allegedly plied underage girls with drugs and alcohol before sex.

Exclusive: Tongan seasonal workers plied underage girls in NZ with drugs, booze before sex

00:28
5
The Kensington apartment went up in an inferno, with 12 confirmed dead and more to come.

'What was the cladding made of?' Boss in charge of cladding on London inferno apartment tells Piers Morgan, 'I don't know'

00:34
Some lucky music fans in Auckland became the first to hear the pop star's highly-anticipated second album Melodrama.

'Fantastically intimate' - finally, Lorde's new album 'Melodrama' is officially released after four year wait

Despite an online leak 24 hours prior, Lorde's sophomore album release has still thrilled fans.


00:33
Wilson claimed Bauer Media painted her as a serial liar.

Video: Rebel Wilson charms media after huge defamation win

"I didn't deserve it and if they knew me personally, they'd know that I've worked so hard for everything I've ever got."

00:36
Malcolm Turnbull even joked, 'I have this Russian guy' at Australia's Parliament Houses' Mid-Winter Ball.

Watch: Australia's PM roasts Donald Trump with mocking impersonation in leaked video he didn't know was being filmed

Malcolm Turnbull launched into an unflattering satirical tirade of the US President that had his audience in hysterics, at the Parliament Houses' Mid-Winter Ball last night.


02:26
Tongans on a special seasonal work scheme allegedly plied underage girls with drugs and alcohol before sex.

Exclusive: Tongan seasonal workers plied underage girls in NZ with drugs, booze before sex

The men were sent back to Tonga in disgrace earlier this year.

Two kittens thrown out of car onto Auckland motorway in 'despicable act' - do you know who did it?

One kitten is dead and the SPCA want to find out who did this.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ