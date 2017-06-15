'Fantastically intimate' - finally, Lorde's new album 'Melodrama' is officially released after four year wait

Kiwi superstar Lorde’s much anticipated second album was officially released at midnight, despite an online leak 24 hours prior.

And early reviews of Lorde's sophomore album Melodrama, which was four years in the making, have shown high praise for the Grammy award winner.

Rolling Stone has given the album four out of five stars, describing it as "Fantastically intimate, a production Tour De Force".

Reactions from fans online has also been glowing, with many anticipating it will again garner Grammy attention, as her debut album Pure Heroine did in 2014.

In an interview with USA Today Lorde said her new album celebrates "being a young woman and being insane".

Lorde announced the Melodrama World Tour last week, with six scheduled shows in New Zealand.