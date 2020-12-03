Fans given chance to take home piece of iconic turf at Eden Park after its field gets re-laid

If you’re thinking of doing up your back yard this summer, why not do it with some of the best grass in the country?

After 17 years, Auckland's iconic sporting ground Eden Park is laying new turf.

However, they’re not just throwing the old grass away, instead they’re giving fans and sports fanatics the opportunity to take home a few square metres of history.

Sections of the turf are on sale on Eden Park's official website.

"New Zealand’s national stadium is now offering that exact opportunity for Kiwis to purchase their corner of history and take home part of the hallowed turf," the ad reads.

It will cost you $49 for one square metre and you can buy 100 square metres for $500.