Fancy working in Portugal? Up to 50 young Kiwis eligible for working holiday each year

Up to 50 young New Zealanders a year will be able to go on a working holiday in Portugal under an agreement signed between the two countries.

A partial view of Lisbon, capital of Portugal, looking towards the Tagus River.

Source: Alexander De Leon Battista/Wikimedia commons

They will be able to live and work in Portugal for up to 12 months, Immigration Minister Iain Lees-Galloway says.

The signing of a reciprocal scheme comes during the visit to New Zealand by Secretary of State for Portuguese Communities Abroad Jose Luis Carneiro.

Mr Lees-Galloway says Portugal is an important partner on a wide range of international issues.

"It's important that our political relationship is complemented by strong links between our people, and especially our young people," he said.

The Portugal-New Zealand working holiday scheme will be open from March 20 to people aged between 18 and 30.

