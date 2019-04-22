Famous New Zealand destinations included in UK tour company's list of places suffering 'overtourism'

Two famous New Zealand destinations have been included in a UK tour companies global list of places suffering from "overtourism".

Waitangi and the Matapōuri Mermaid Pools in Northland are among 98 destinations marked on UK tour company Responsible Travel's new map.

The popular Northland pools are currently closed due to pollution issues brought on by an influx of visitors and it's not known when the ban will be lifted.

However, iwi say if the closure is respected, the area could be enjoyed by visitors again next summer.

According to Stuff, Responsible Travel drew on news reports from around the world when making their overtourism list.