Famous New Zealand destinations included in UK tour company's list of places suffering 'overtourism'

Two famous New Zealand destinations have been included in a UK tour companies global list of places suffering from "overtourism".

Waitangi and the Matapōuri Mermaid Pools in Northland are among 98 destinations marked on UK tour company Responsible Travel's new map.

The popular Northland pools are currently closed due to pollution issues brought on by an influx of visitors and it's not known when the ban will be lifted.

However, iwi say if the closure is respected, the area could be enjoyed by visitors again next summer.

According to Stuff, Responsible Travel drew on news reports from around the world when making their overtourism list.

"What we've found is staggering - reports from 98 destinations in 63 countries of places that are suffering under the strains of overtourism," the company said.

Its interactive map can be accessed at this link.

    The Northland tourist attraction is suffering from its own popularity, locals say. Source: 1 NEWS
