Famous Kiwi adventurers and entertainers among Queen's Birthday Honours list

Some famous Kiwi adventurers and entertainers have been recognised in the Queen's Birthday Honours list today.

Graeme Dingle and Julie Christie are among high achieving Kiwis to be recognised today.
One of those is 71-year-old adventurer Graeme Dingle, a man who has been the first to ascent some of the world's toughest mountain faces.

Sir Graeme told 1 NEWS: "I'm incredibly proud, perhaps they should call me Vivor, Sir Vivor, because surviving all the dangerous stuff I've been involved with has been pretty special".

But Sir Graeme considers his greatest achievement the thousands of people he's developed with youth programmes like the Sir Edmund Hillary outdoor pursuits centre.

"A friend of mine said to me Graeme actually your cup is quite empty, your quite selfish you're quite boring and you won't really achieve anything until you start giving to others".

The veteran adventurer wasn't the only daredevil recognised by the Queen, with commercial bungee jumping pioneer AJ Hackett now an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit.

Some famous Kiwi entertainers also received honours today including, actor Mark Hadlow, actress Rachel House and Polynesian pop diva Annie Crummer.

