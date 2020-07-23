TODAY |

The famous Kelly Tarlton's 'Shark Bus' is up for sale

Source:  1 NEWS

The well-known Kelly Tarlton's Shark Bus - a familiar sight for Aucklanders - is up for sale.

The Kelly Tarlton's Shark Bus is up for sale.

The bus, a 2005 21-seater Toyota Coaster, has been owned by the Kelly Tarlton's Aquarium for years, and has been used to ferry people to and from the popular attraction from Quay Street.

However, the bus now appears on a Trade Me auction and is being sold by Turners, the current bid is $11,000. 

“It’s the end of an era but the time is right to retire the shark bus, which was becoming a bit “flakey” – starting to be known more for being on the back of a tow truck than carrying passengers,” said Daniel Henderson, General Manager at SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s.

“We have so many fond memories of our beloved bus over the past 11 years. Our cheeky 2019 collaboration with UberEats was certainly a highlight. Watching a shark prey on a giant Fillet-O-Fish on Tāmaki Drive is a sight I will never forget," he says.


