Famous kakapo found in Fiordland wilderness after spending two years 'off the gird'

The Department of Conservation's poster boy for the New Zealand Kakapo Recovery Programme has finally been found after spending two years "off the grid" due to a failed transmitter. 

Sirocco was located during a search by two Department of Conservation rangers and was quickly fitted with a new transmitter.
Source: Department of Conservation

The famous parrot, named Sirocco, had an uncertain start to life as he required extensive treatment for a respiratory illness at just three weeks old. 

He shot to fame following a randy appearance with zoologist Mark Carwardine while filming a BBC documentary titled Last Change To See with British actor Stephen Fry.

Sirocco visited Parliament to help celebrate a major milestone for a conservationist programme.
Source: 1 NEWS

Now, Sirocco is approaching his 21st birthday and DOC's Kakapo operations manager Deidre Vercoe says it's great the parrot has been found. 

"While we've been out to search for him a few times, we were confident he'd be perfectly happy out there in the wild in his predator-free home. We did miss him and his quirky personality though, and we've been really keen to catch up with him," Ms Veroce said. 

"We know people will be keen to see him return to public life, however, like a true superstar, any future plans will be on his terms."

After he was found, he was quickly fitted with a new transmitter and will remain on his island home. 

"Once we know how he's doing and how he feels about having humans back in his life we'll reassess the situation," Ms Veroce. 

According to DOC there are 150 Kakapo in existence living on remote islands. 

