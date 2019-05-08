Family's sole breadwinner gets $10,000 helping hand after nearly losing fingers in meatworks accident

A meatworker and family's sole breadwinner who nearly lost four fingers in a workplace band saw accident in South Auckland says a surprise award of $10,000 will change their lives.

Six months on from the accident, and after nine-and-a-half hours of surgery with five surgeons, Sione Mavae has finally been able to return to work at Clevedon Fields meat processing plant, Seven Sharp reports.

His boss Graham McGregor, nominated Mr Mavae for the ASB Good as Gold Award.

"Sione is a great person who came to work for Clevedon Fields in May last year. A really good bloke with a kind heart who's had a bit of adversity," Mr McGregor told reporter Matty McLean.

"Sione made a bad error and it nearly cost him all four fingers on his left hand. He opened the door of the band saw while the blade was still turning and he tried to stop the blade with his hand," he said.

"He's the sole breadwinner of the family. Six months he's been without work and doing it really tough."

Mr Mavae's wife has had serious health issues as well.

"She has had a kidney transplant which is not working so well. And she developed breast cancer and she's recently had the breast off. But does he moan? He never moans, Matt," Mr McGregor said.

On his first day back at work Mr Mavae had a surprise visit from TVNZ's Matty McLean and the ASB Good as Gold team.

Told that his boss had nominated him for $10,000 to help him and his family out, Mr Mavae laughed in disbelief.

"That's a big, big change for my life and my family. And I thank you very much for that. I don't know what to say. I lost words. Unbelievable."

Fellow meat processors clapped and there were hugs and handshakes all round.

The last six months have been "very, very tough," Mr Mavae said.

"We got some bills behind and it's really hard. I'm just lucky to get all my fingers back. It's scary."

When the accident happened his biggest concern was his family, "because I'm the only one working. What am I going to do? Everything has happened to us like...they tried to test me or what?"