 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Family of woman murdered in Upper Hutt appeal for information about her death

share

Kim Savage 

1 NEWS Reporter

Lois Tolley was found dead on December 10 after being stabbed and shot in her home.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Kim Savage

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Nigerian officials stopped freed Chibok girls from spending Christmas at home

01:29
2
Sione Taumalolo was one of two Tongans who died in a crash en route to Gisborne.

'He loved what he was doing' - family mourn loss of boy killed in Gisborne bus crash

00:29
3
Emergency services were called to the East Tamaki site today.

Boy in serious condition after incident at indoor bounce centre in Auckland

00:44
4
Disturbing footage warning: A thorough investigation is taking place after a brown bear is filmed being killed.

Horrifying video emerges of truck driver deliberately running over bear

5
Police are concerned for the safety of Rebecca Mangin.

Fears for missing Christchurch woman

02:05
Australasia’s largest cruise liner company says big ships might soon start by-passing the city

Auckland's lucrative cruise trade under threat if plans aren't hurried for a new berth

No berth was big enough for Ovation of the Seas in the City of Sails today.


01:29
Sione Taumalolo was one of two Tongans who died in a crash en route to Gisborne.

'He loved what he was doing' - family mourn loss of boy killed in Gisborne bus crash

Sione Taumalolo, aged 11, was described as a self-confessed mummy's boy.


Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

01:31
Lois Tolley was found dead on December 10 after being stabbed and shot in her home.

Video: 'You hold the key to unlock our torture' - family of murdered Upper Hutt woman plea for help in catching killers

Lois Tolley was found dead on December 10 after being stabbed and shot in her home.

00:51
'I didn't have any reason to think it was as serious as it was,' said one of the late star's neighbours in his village.

Local pub pays tribute to George Michael, neighbour says he 'didn't look well'

'I didn't have any reason to think it was as serious as it was,' said one of the late star's neighbours in his village.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ