Family without a home after early morning Dunedin fire

A Dunedin mother and her three children are without a home after their St Kilda residence burnt down in the early hours of this morning.

Emergency services were called to the address on Richardson Street just after 2.30am following reports of a house fire.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson told 1NEWS the house was well involved in flames on arrival and crews worked for about 20 minutes to bring the fire under control.

They said the fire appears to have started at the rear of the building and is not being treated as suspicious.

Four appliances were at the scene.

Fire investigators will be at the scene later today to determine a cause.

Victim Support is working with the family.

