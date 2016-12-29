Family want answers after father of two was found dead in the Waikato River

The family of Tama Hurinui Retimana are wanting answers in relation to their loved one who was found deceased in the Waikato River on Tuesday.

Tama Hurinui Retimana. Source: Supplied

Mr Retimana is a father of two and was living with his partner in a camping situation on the banks of the river near Pine Beach.

Police are speaking with Mr Retimana's partner who is helping them with enquiries.

"He was last seen on Christmas Day, however further enquiries will be made over the course of the next few days to account for his movements during that period," Detective Sergeant Terri Wilson said in a statement.

Family and friends of Mr Retimana have taken to social media to share their love and support.

"I will never forget all the mischief things we all got up to as kids. Wish we could have spent time getting to know the grown man you were," wrote Briahn Kohinga.

"Another angel up above who will live on in all of us!"

Police are urging anyone with information about Mr Retimana, or sightings of him around this time is asked to contact Detective Wilson of Hamilton police on 07 858 6200.