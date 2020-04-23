Family visits to rest homes to be given 'case-by-case' treatment as part of updated health services in Level 3

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield has announced more health services will be available in Alert Level 3 as part of the Government's response to the coronavirus pandemic but warned they will still be limited in most cases.

Dr Bloomfield updated the status of health services as part of his address at today's Covid-19 response press conference and said more practices will open when New Zealand moves out of Alert Level 4 late Monday night.

"Some elective services including surgery and radiology will be provided under Alert Level 3 and more detail will follow on that," he said.

A large area of focus has come on to aged residential care during the pandemic, with Covid-19 a factor in the deaths of eight Rosewood Rest Home residents alone.

Dr Bloomfield said while some may get to see their elderly loved ones in Alert Level 3, it will be only happen after being reviewed.

"Only family visits for palliative and compassionate reasons will be considered and that will be on a case-by-case basis," he said.

Under Level 3, Dr Bloomfield said some other services will join GPs, pharmacies and hospitals in being open.

"Dental services may provide urgent face-to-face appointments under Alert Level 3 but not routine dental care," he said.

"Community midwives will continue to do the fantastic work they do with pregnant women out in the community using virtual means where possible but also face-to-face.

"And there will be an allowance for some face-to-face services for physiotherapy, podiatry, optometry and so on where urgent care is required but they will continue to provide services as much as possible virtually.

"Finally, community mental health service appointments will continue to be done by virtual means or by phone where possible or face-to-face where necessary."