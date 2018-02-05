Family of teen allegedly murdered in Dunedin, Amber-Rose Rush, 'devastated' after her mother dies

The mother of teenager Amber-Rose Rush who was killed in Dunedin in February, has died.

Amber-Rose Rush. Source: 1 NEWS

In a Facebook post today Jayden Rush, Amber-Rose's brother, confirmed the news of his mother's death.

"On Monday night my mother, Lisa Ann, departed the realm of the living to continue her journey along side Amber Rose and to forever watch down over us in peace," he wrote.

"Although we are all so devastated to see such an important part of our life gone, and it makes our sorrow that much deeper, we are all so glad that her suffering is now over and she can rest easy for all of eternity."

On 21 May, the man accused of the murder of Amber-Rose was named as Dr Venod Skantha.

He pleaded not guilty in March to the murder of the 16-year-old who was found dead in her home in the suburb of Corstorphine on February 3.