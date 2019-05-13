Family of south Taranaki crash victims join calls for roadside drug testing

A petition urging the Government to launch random roadside drug testing has been re-opened, after the family of south Taranaki crash victims joined calls for its introduction.

However, despite the Government "seriously considering" the tests, deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters said utilities were needed to ensure accuracy first.

On Wednesday, Karen Dow, the mother of 23-year-old Matthew who was killed in an accident involving a driver who had taken methamphetamine, presented National MP Nick Smith the petition seeking random roadside drug testing.

"I should have been celebrating my son Matthew’s 25th birthday today but he was robbed of his life," she said.

On Friday, a coroner's inquest into a head-on collision that killed seven people last year heard one of the drivers had taken synthetic cannabis that day. The coroner is yet to reveal his findings.

Logan Porteous, who lost his parents and aunt in the crash, today with family members stood alongside Ms Dow in National Party leader Simon Bridges' office as they re-opened the petition.

"We have seen how quickly law can change," Mr Porteous said. "We just hope that by putting signatures on Matthew's petition, something can be done in the near future so this can be stopped from happening again."

Ms Dow called it an "epidemic in New Zealand and it’s a complete lottery on our roads".

"I have no political bias. I just want change, I just want to save other families from grief, unnecessary loss of life," she said.

Dr Smith, who was suspended from the House last week, said it was "brave of these families who have lost loved ones in horrific crashes to come forward and join forces to get drugged drivers off the road".

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters said the Government was "seriously considering" drug-driving tests, but first needed to ensure accuracy.

"What we've got to make sure we've got first is the scientific utilities all over the country to ensure when you go for the test it is scientifically accurate, and we haven't got those utilities now."

He said the discussion document on road side saliva testing will go out to public for consultation "very, very soon".

"Not in a day or a week, because it requires one or two refinements."

Mr Peters said they were "not going to make politics" of the crash in south Taranaki, "we're going to do our utmost to try and eradicate the future potential for that happening over, and over again".

Simon Bridges said meeting the families was a "emotional and powerful experience".

"You know the harm that is there and how they're feeling, as a father of three young kids I can just put myself in that situation. To be Karen Dow and to have a son who was going to have his 25th birthday but never got there... I can't imagine anything worse."

"We don't want to wait. I don't mind, whether it's the Government's bill, whether it's our bill, but we do just want action."

He said the technology was "more than reliable".