TODAY |

Family of slain Whanganui woman express horror at her brutal death - 'Can't understand why this happened to her'

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Manawatu-Wanganui
Crime and Justice

The family of slain Whanganui woman Jasmine Wilson are grieving the loss of a "loved mother, daughter, sister and granddaughter".

Ms Wilson's mother, Brenda Reuben, said her family and friends "can't understand why this happened to her", as the police homicide investigation into Ms Wilson's death continues.

"I’m speaking out to appeal to the people who know what has happened to my daughter, to ask them to please come forward and help," she said. "Our family is grieving and we are desperately hoping for closure."

Ms Wilson, 30, was was dropped at Whanganui Hospital with the severe injuries that led to her death. She died on August 2 after revieving non-accidental injuries on July 31.

"No one should have to see a family member in the state we saw Jasmine in," Ms Reuben said. "She was unrecognisable.

"There are people who know what happened to her. We are pleading with you to come forward and do the right thing."

A team of investigators from Whanganui, Manawatu and Taranaki are working on the case and making good progress, police said in a statement today.

The examination of the white Toyota Carib station wagon has now been completed, following the scene examinations at two properties.

"Police would like to thank those who have come forward to offer information so far," the statement said.

"However we are still asking anyone with information about this incident or those involved to come forward and speak with us."

Anyone who has information is urged to call police on 105, or give information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Jasmine Tamara Wilson Source: NZ Police
More From
New Zealand
Manawatu-Wanganui
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
A still image from a video of a pig being brutally killed using the blunt side of an axe which was live streamed on Facebook.
MPI and SPCA investigating horrific video showing man attempting to kill pig using blunt side of axe
2
Coles said everyone in the team knows Barrett isn't a dirty player but he has a "bit of a habit of using that shoulder".
Steve Hansen stopped red-carded Scott Barrett apologising at team meeting, Dane Coles says
3
Former All Blacks coach John Hart.
Former All Blacks coach John Hart condemns props, Ben Smith after Wallabies loss
4
The Mowbray family has climbed the ladder by $2 billion in one year to spot number five.
NBR Rich List sees toy tycoons hit spot number five, grow wealth by $2 billion
5
Carter was all smiles bumping into old Crusaders teammates such as Ryan Crotty.
Hugs and smiles as rugby great Dan Carter rocks up to All Blacks training session
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
A still image from a video of a pig being brutally killed using the blunt side of an axe which was live streamed on Facebook.

MPI and SPCA investigating horrific video showing man attempting to kill pig using blunt side of axe
02:46
The dairy giant made a loss of $196 million last year, and it's going to be worse this time around.

Government won't step in for Fonterra farmers as $675 million loss looms - Ardern
02:42
The Stats NZ chief executive stepped down after a damning independent review of the census.

Government's top statistician resigns in wake of Census 2018 debacle

Houses (file picture).

July boost in house sales may signal early onset of renewed growth - REINZ