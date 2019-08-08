Family of slain Whanganui woman express horror at her brutal death - 'Can't understand why this happened to her'

The family of slain Whanganui woman Jasmine Wilson are grieving the loss of a "loved mother, daughter, sister and granddaughter".

Ms Wilson's mother, Brenda Reuben, said her family and friends "can't understand why this happened to her", as the police homicide investigation into Ms Wilson's death continues.

"I’m speaking out to appeal to the people who know what has happened to my daughter, to ask them to please come forward and help," she said. "Our family is grieving and we are desperately hoping for closure."

Ms Wilson, 30, was was dropped at Whanganui Hospital with the severe injuries that led to her death. She died on August 2 after revieving non-accidental injuries on July 31.

"No one should have to see a family member in the state we saw Jasmine in," Ms Reuben said. "She was unrecognisable.

"There are people who know what happened to her. We are pleading with you to come forward and do the right thing."

A team of investigators from Whanganui, Manawatu and Taranaki are working on the case and making good progress, police said in a statement today.

The examination of the white Toyota Carib station wagon has now been completed, following the scene examinations at two properties.

"Police would like to thank those who have come forward to offer information so far," the statement said.

"However we are still asking anyone with information about this incident or those involved to come forward and speak with us."