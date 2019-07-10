Family seek answers over missing Kaitaia woman 18 months on

The family of Kaitaia woman Traceza Urlich are appealing for information 18 months after her disappearance.

Ms Urlich was hitchhiking around Northland in February last year when she disappeared after hitchhiking in the Awanui and Cable Bay areas.

Since her disappearance, she hasn’t accessed her bank accounts and police and family have serious concerns for her safety.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Dalzel says Ms Urlich was often seen hitchhiking around the Far North.

“What is consistent is she was in a light coloured, possibly a yellow coloured jacket and she's also being described as having three-quarter pants coloured black. One witness put her possibly in a dress but that's unconfirmed,” he says.

For more on this story, watch 1 NEWS at 6pm. Source: 1 NEWS

After being seen in Awanui and later on the corner of Waterfront Drive and SH1, Traceza was later spotted in Kawakawa and at about 5pm at the Whangarei town basin.

There have been no sightings of her since.

Police say this investigation has been particularly difficult because Traceza doesn't have a phone. She's also known to be transient and wasn't in regular contact with family or friends. She has also spent time in Auckland before without telling anyone.

A year and a half on, police are certain someone knows what has happened to Traceza Urlich.