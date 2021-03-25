Family-run Thames hardware store in business for 154 years and counting

A family-run Thames hardware store has been in business for 154 years — and counting.

Back in the day, many a prospector stopped in Thames on their way to find gold.

Gold pans are one of more than 14,000 different items that Read Brothers sells.

"'Where the hell am I ever going to get that from?' 'Oh, we've got it sitting on the shelf,'” Stuart Read, the fourth-generation of Read behind the counter, told Seven Sharp.

"I can't think of anything else I would have enjoyed as much during my life."

Stuart’s great-grandfather John Read started the shop during the gold rush in 1867. John's son Arthur took over in 1922, followed by Alan.

In the 1970s, Alan took charge and now, his son John – named after his great-great-grandfather – is at the helm.

"Pretty special, isn't it? It doesn't happen every day in business these days,” John Read said.

Downstairs is the nuts and bolts of the business – and all in pristine order.

The attic, however, is where you get a real sense of history.

Read Brothers doesn't throw anything away because you never know when you might need it.

"Little boxes with string still tied around them with writing where Arthur or Alan have written to recognise what's in the box," staffer Russell Skeet said.

Both men say there was never any pressure to continue the family business, and there'll be none on the next Reads either.



And while retirement might be looming for Stuart, he knows the business is in good hands.