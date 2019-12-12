Family reveals NZ guide Kelsey Waghorn among those fighting for life after White Island eruption

A New Zealand tour guide has been identified as one of the patients in critical condition.

Kelsey Waghorn Source: Givealittle

Kelsey Waghorn has been a guide for five years and was on Whakaaro/White Island when it erupted on Monday.

A Givealittle page created by her Aunt Rachel Christie says Ms Waghorn is in an induced coma and has sustained full thickness burns to 45 per cent of her body.

She is having to undergo surgeries every two to three days for skin grafts and constant monitoring of her burns.

The Givealittle page has already raised over $11,000. Ms Christie wrote that the money will support Ms Waghorn's Whakatāne-based immediate family and partner seeing her through initial and ongoing treatments, physio, OT and recovery.

Ms Waghorn has been described by her aunt as a "passionate marine biologist" who "loves every second spent out on the ocean doing the job she loves".

"Kelsey's recovery journey will be long and challenging. The community support, love and good wishes have been amazing," wrote Ms Christie.

There have been eight people confirmed dead and eight others are presumed dead on the island after the eruption.

More people are being treated in hospital, with most in a critical condition battling severe burns like Ms Waghorn.