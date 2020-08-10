Family, police concerned for Auckland man missing since Saturday

Police and family of a man missing from his Auckland home are concerned for his welfare.

Sang Moon Lim Source: Supplied

Sang Moon Lim, 72, has been missing since Saturday.

Police say he was last seen leaving his Silverdale home around midday August 8 in his black Holden car, registration plate GYH697.

Mr Lim has not been seen since. He has a medical condition and his family and police have concerns for his welfare.

He is known to frequent Auckland beaches and Mahurangi Regional Park and speaks limited English.