Family, police concerned for Auckland man missing since Saturday

Police and family of a man missing from his Auckland home are concerned for his welfare.
Sang Moon Lim Source: Supplied
Sang Moon Lim, 72, has been missing since Saturday.
Police say he was last seen leaving his Silverdale home around midday August 8 in his black Holden car, registration plate GYH697.
Mr Lim has not been seen since. He has a medical condition and his family and police have concerns for his welfare.
He is known to frequent Auckland beaches and Mahurangi Regional Park and speaks limited English.
Police are focusing inquiries on the Hibiscus Coast area and are appealing for anyone who may have seen Mr Lim or his car.