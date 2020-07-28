Family Planning gets funding boost to address wait times, uptake in long-term contraceptives

The Government is investing over $425,000 into Family Planning over the next deacde, in a move prompted by long wait times as there's a sharp increase in long-term contraceptive uptake.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Associate Minister for Health Julie Anne Genter said the largest cash injection in more than a decade - $427,000 - would help reduce wait times by increasing hours for existing staff, hiring new clinical and administrative staff and other cost pressures.

The move comes as Family Planning faces financial pressures prior to Covid-19 and wait times grow for sexual or reproductive health services.

Ms Genter said Family Planning had seen a 168 per cent increase in appointments for two new long-acting reversible contraceptives - Mirena and Jaydess - since they became fully funded in November 2019.

Prior to Covid-19, Family Planning had wait times of two to four weeks for those types of contraception appointments. In the main centres, that wait time is around two months on average.

“Long acting reversible contraceptives are the most reliable method of contraception available - they make it much easier for women to manage their fertility and reduce unintended pregnancies," Ms Genter said.