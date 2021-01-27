Family pays tribute to New Zealand man killed in suspected Australia shark attack

A New Zealand-born man is dead after a suspected shark attack while snorkelling in South Australian waters.

Police found the remains of Duncan Craw, 32, yesterday after he disappeared last Thursday near Port Macdonnell in the state's lower southeast.

A great white shark was spotted in the area by a police helicopter that day and a damaged wetsuit belonging to Craw was found the following morning.

Craw was born in New Zealand and moved to Australia at a young age, according to a statement released by his family.

"With heavy hearts, we confirm the suspected death of our beloved Duncan," the statement reads.

"It's impossible to adequately describe our grief and shock. We wish this was all a bad dream.

"Duncan was 32, due to turn 33 this Saturday. He was an extremely hardworking and dedicated operations manager at an agriculture contracting company in Warrnambool where he grew up after relocating from New Zealand at a young age.

"When he wasn't farming, spending time with the family, or working around the property he bought with his wife Taylia, he liked catching up with friends and watching or playing sport including cricket for Woolsthorpe Cricket Club."

His family say Craw loved snorkelling and "accepted the dangers he may face in the ocean".

An operations manager at an agriculture contracting company, Craw had travelled to SA from Victoria for a camping trip with his wife and young son.