Family pay tribute to 'much loved' 9-year-old as teen babysitter is sentenced for his murder

The family of nine-year-old Hunter Arthur MacIntosh have paid tribute to their "much loved" son as a teenage babysitter was sentenced today for his murder.

Hunter Arthur MacIntosh. Source: Supplied

Justice Rachel Dunningham sentenced 16-year-old Daniel Cameron to life imprisonment and imposed a 11-year non-parole period at the High Court in Invercargill today.

Cameron, then 15, strangled and stabbed the child while babysitting him at his Ōtautau home in October last year.

Shortly after sentencing, Hunter's family released a statement saying "today is about Hunter".

"Our son, Hunter Arthur MacIntosh, was nine years old when he tragically died in his bedroom on 30 October last year," the statement read.

"As you have heard in Court he was very much loved by so many and this tragedy has been overwhelming and devastating to his many family members, friends and the community as a whole."

"Today’s sentencing is another small step on a very long journey for us and no punishment administered by the Justice system will ever allow us to see Hunter’s beautiful smile again, nor does it dull the extreme pain we all feel everyday he is not here.

"We all miss him so very much.

"Hunter now has a wee brother who will never know him and his cousins still cry when he is not there. Time has not yet eased any of the pain caused by this senseless act and we still wait for an explanation as to what happened and why.

"We would like to thank the Ōtautau community for their ongoing support and kindness which has been amazing," it concludes.

Daniel Cameron. Source: rnz.co.nz

Detective Sergeant Mark McCloy of New Zealand Police also released a statement saying "investigating the death of a child, particularly in these circumstances, always takes a tremendous toll on those involved and I want to acknowledge the exceptional professionalism and resilience the first responders and investigative team demonstrated throughout.

"I also want to thank the Ōtautau community which was instrumental in investigating this crime and holding Hunter’s killer to account.

"However as Hunter’s family have said, today is about Hunter and his family.

"I have gotten to know Hunter’s family over the last several months and they have shown remarkable strength in the face of incredible tragedy.