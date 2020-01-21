Family pay tribute to Greymouth mum as man who strangled, stabbed her sent to prison

The family of murdered woman Barbara Quinn has paid tribute to her today as her killer was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Greymouth man Aaron Potts, 36, admitted in January to strangling and stabbing Ms Quinn to death last December.

Today in the Greymouth High Court, Mr Potts was sentenced to 15 years for the murder.

Her family described her as a "beautiful person, inside and out" and said their lives have been changed forever.

"Family was everything to Barb, her children were her world.

"Barb was an amazing mum and loved her children endlessly. There are just no words to explain how this has impacted her children, their lives changed forever with the loss of their mum," the family said in a statement.

"To lose Barb in circumstances like these was just unbelievable, and has left the biggest, gaping hole in so many lives.

"She will be missed forever by her family and friends. All we have now are our treasured memories of such a special person."

Ms Quinn’s body was found in the boot of her car in Greymouth’s Arnold Valley early in December. Potts was located nearby.