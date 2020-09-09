Family of NZ man aboard sunken cattle ship remain 'hopeful' there are survivors

The family of one of two New Zealanders on board the Gulf Livestock 1 cattle ship that sunk off the coast of Japan say they still hoping for his return.

Lochie Bellerby. Source: Supplied

Southland man Lochie Bellerby was one of 43 people on board the ship that left Napier, bound for China. It sent a distress call last Wednesday as Typhoon Maysak lashed the area with strong winds and heavy seas. The ship later sunk.

So far, only two survivors have been found by the Japanese Coast Guard, which continues to search by boat and plane.

In the first public statement from Lochie Bellerby's family, they said the were grateful for the support of a number of organisations.

"Lochie Bellerby's family appreciate the kindness and consideration shown to them by MFAT, Maritime NZ, NZ Police, and Interpol; the effort and dedication of the Japanese Coastguard, the caring support of family and friends, and of the local community during this challenging time,” a statement read.

“The family are still hopeful for the safe return of Lochie and his fellow crew mates.”

The Bellerby family’s statement comes as footage emerged of water filling the decks of the ship the day before it sunk.

Video emerges of New Zealander aboard ill-fated livestock ship as seawater streams over deck