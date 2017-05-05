 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

New Zealand


Family of New Zealand man missing in Samoa appeal for help to find him

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The family of a New Zealand man missing in Samoa is appealing for help to find him after he failed to return from a day trip to a popular swimming hole on Saturday. 

Joseph Tua arrived in Samoa a week ago and failed to return from a day trip.
Source: 1 NEWS

Joseph Tua, a member of the New Zealand Navy, arrived in Samoa a week ago and went missing from To Sua Trench last weekend, according to Samoan Newspaper, Samoa Planet. 

The 24-year-old's belongings were found on the beach and his car was located at the lagoon car park when it was locked up at 6pm. 

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade told 1 NEWS they are aware of Mr Tua's disappearance. 

"Our High Commission in Apia is providing consular assistance to the family, and is in contact with the Samoan authorities," a spokesperson from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade said.

Mr Tua's sister told Samoa Planet the search officially started on Sunday with police and family members. 

"There were also divers and a boat patrol," Mr Tua's sister said. 

"The search stopped at night because it was too dark."

The family are appealing to the public with any information surrounding his visit to the To Sua area to contact Samoa Police.


 

Related

Pacific Islands

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:58
1
Buckingham Palace says the move is not related to any health issue, the duke will retire in August.

Watch: Prince Philip jokes about why he's stepping down from public engagements: 'Well I can't stand up for much longer'


00:30
2
She was joined by Princes Philip, Charles, William and Harry, as well as Camilla and Catherine.

The Duke of Edinburgh to step down from public engagements, Royal Family announces

3

Live stream: Breakfast

00:43
4
The two fatalities of the crash on SH1 at Bankside were the occupants of the campervan.

Two dead after tourist campervan crosses centre line on Canterbury road and hits ute coming other way

00:59
5
The Marlborough farmers bravely released the two frightened animals who desperately trying to get free from the fence.

Watch: Brave NZ farmers' very tricky rescue of two frightened stags trapped together on wire fence

01:58
Buckingham Palace says the move is not related to any health issue, the duke will retire in August.

Watch: Prince Philip jokes about why he's stepping down from public engagements: 'Well I can't stand up for much longer'

The royal looked relaxed as he attended a reception for members of the Order of Merit this morning.


16:17
The star is back home in Auckland and today sat down with Seven Sharp's Toni Street.

Exclusive with Lorde: Superstar opens up on NZ, her new album and 'being as true to myself as I can because I know I'm quite strange'

The star is back home in Auckland and today sat down with Seven Sharp's Toni Street.

01:55
Kiwis are being advised to think twice this winter before shelling out for pricey over-the-counter cold and flu remedies.

Got the sniffles or a cough? Why you might be wasting your money on many cold and flu remedies

Kiwis are being advised to think twice before shelling out for over-the-counter remedies.

Wellington

Wellington named world's most liveable city in global survey

The capital has beaten stiff international competition to emerge on top.

Lynn Abraham is on trial in the Auckland District Court, facing 11 charges.

Parents back daycare teacher accused of assaulting pre-schoolers, one tells court claims are 'repugnant'

Lynn Abraham is charged with smacking and force-feeding children.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ