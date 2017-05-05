Family of New Zealand man missing in Samoa appeal for help to find him

The family of a New Zealand man missing in Samoa is appealing for help to find him after he failed to return from a day trip to a popular swimming hole on Saturday.

Joseph Tua, a member of the New Zealand Navy, arrived in Samoa a week ago and went missing from To Sua Trench last weekend, according to Samoan Newspaper, Samoa Planet.

The 24-year-old's belongings were found on the beach and his car was located at the lagoon car park when it was locked up at 6pm.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade told 1 NEWS they are aware of Mr Tua's disappearance.

"Our High Commission in Apia is providing consular assistance to the family, and is in contact with the Samoan authorities," a spokesperson from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade said.

Mr Tua's sister told Samoa Planet the search officially started on Sunday with police and family members.

"There were also divers and a boat patrol," Mr Tua's sister said.

"The search stopped at night because it was too dark."

The family are appealing to the public with any information surrounding his visit to the To Sua area to contact Samoa Police.