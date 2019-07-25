TODAY |

Family of missing Whakatane man 'incredibly worried' as search continues

The family of a missing Whakatane man are "incredibly worried" as the search for him enters into its fifth day. 

Police say Joseph Webb was last seen walking around the Whakatane Coastline at Kohi Point between 2pm and 3pm on Tuesday 23 July.

The 24-year-old is described as medium build with short dark hair and a short cut moustache.

He has a ta moko on his left upper arm and was wearing dark-coloured track pants when he was last seen.

For the past four days search teams including trained search dogs, Surf Club volunteers, Coastguard volunteers, helicopters and drones have been scouring the wider Kohi Point area where Joseph was last seen.

His family say it's unlike him to be away from loved ones for so long.

Police want to hear from anyone who was in the Kohi Point area around 2-3pm on Tuesday 23 July.

Any information can be provided to Whakatane Police on 07 308 5255 or 105.

Joseph Webb. Source: NZ Police
