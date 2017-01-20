Family of missing North Shore woman offer thanks for community support

The family of a missing Auckland woman who has Alzheimer's has issued a thank you to the community for their help in the search for the 73-year-old, and the support they have been offered by the community.

The search and rescue operation for Patricia Wearn has been called off, a week after she went missing.

She was last seen on Monday after leaving her home on Caversham Drive in Torbay to go for a regular walk.

The alarm was raised when Ms Wearn did not return home.

Since then hundreds of people from Police, LandSAR, Navy, Airforce and the Fire Service have been involved in a large scale search operation to find her, but no signs have been found.

Police confirmed today the search and rescue operation had been suspended as the time period in which Ms Wearn could be expected to survive has "well passed", a decision supported by the family.

They were grateful for the help of authorities and the wider public.

"You will appreciate that it is hard for us to comment because there is no resolution and we are tired," they said in a statement released on their behalf by the police.

"To the wonderful North Shore community, we say thank you once again."

They said it was unlikely Mrs Wearn would be found alive, and asked anyone in the community who was still searching to do so without children.

"We have been hugely encouraged by the community response and see this as a very positive effect of a tragic situation," the family said.

"Keep talking to and supporting one another."

Earlier today police said they had no further information that would allow them to continue with the search.

"If we receive any new information that would enable us to search further we will certainly assess it and where possible, look to act on it," Inspector Claire Humble said in a statement.

An inquiry and investigation will continue, with police currently reviewing hundreds of hours of CCTV footage taken from cameras around the area.