Family of missing Auckland woman turns to social media to help find their loved one

The family of missing Auckland woman Carissa Avison have taken to Facebook in a desperate bid to find their loved one, asking their friends to contact them if they know where she is.

There are concerns for Carissa, who has not been seen since Thursday morning in Auckland central.

Carissa's brother Tyler Avison took to Facebook and wrote, "if anyone sees my sister, please let me know".

Carissa, 21, was reported missing after she was last seen leaving her home on Dockside Lane near Vector Arena, about 8.30am on Thursday.

Her family and friends became concerned when she did not show up for work, which is out of character for her.

It has now been established that she was on Holder Place near Constellation Drive on the North Shore around 10am, before being driven to Muriwai, where she arrived about 11am.

Police are speaking with the driver and her family to establish where she may have been going.

She was wearing black Nike sports shoes with white soles, black three-quarter length leggings and a white t-shirt, and carrying a dark blue Country Road canvas duffle bag.

She is of slim to medium build and has a Japanese scripture tattoo on her left forearm.

The 21-year-old has contacts in Papamoa, Southland and the wider Auckland area, but she is not believed to have access to a vehicle.

Police want to hear from anyone who may have seen Carissa or has information on her whereabouts.

