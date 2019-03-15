TODAY |

Family of missing Auckland man Guoquan 'Laurence' Wu offer $200k reward in hopes it will lead to his whereabouts

The family of a Chinese student who went missing in March are offering a $200,000 reward to anyone who can assist in finding him.

Guoquan Wu (also known as Laurence Wu), 22, was last seen about 1.40pm on Sunday March 10 at St Lukes Liquor Centre, Sainsbury Road, St Lukes Auckland.

His desperate family, who have spent the past two months searching for him, have now offered a reward in the hopes it will help track him down.

Police told 1 NEWS they had received an email from the family about the $200,000 reward for information that led to his discovery.

Mr Wu is described as 178cm tall, of medium build with short black hair and brown eyes. He also wears black glasses.

Police located Mr Wu’s vehicle - a Grey Hyundai Santa Fe (registration GSE162) - at Piha Beach car park on Marine Parade on Tuesday March 10 following an aerial and ground search.

Anyone who has any information is asked to please call Sergeant Tania Kingi on 0211910895.

If you would like to speak to someone in Mandarin, please contact Justin Zeng on 0211910463.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

