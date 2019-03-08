TODAY |

Family of missing Auckland man Denver Chance plan to hire helicopter to help search efforts

The family of missing Auckland man Denver Chance is planning to hire a helicopter to assist with search efforts, while police clarify possible sightings.

Mr Chance has been missing for 12 days and was last seen leaving his North Shore flat in Mairangi Bay at around 4pm on February 24 in his red Nissan Skyline.

A Givealittle page, started by a friend of the family has so far raised more than $15,000.

The funds will be used for an air search.

Police said in a statement there are currently no confirmed sightings of Mr Denver in the Waihi area, after earlier reports said he was.

This is because there were two other red Nissan Skylines in the area at a similar time, on the same stretch of road.

Detective Senior Sergeant Megan Goldie said, "We know for certain that Denver’s red Nissan Skyline – registration LGH476 – was seen on the Southern Motorway in South Auckland on Sunday 24th February.

"Police staff have trawled through countless hours of CCTV footage and we now know there were two red Nissan Skylines, including Denver’s vehicle, travelling in close proximity less than a minute apart on the Southern Motorway.

“We are unable to rule out the possibility that the vehicle captured on CCTV footage in Waihi was the second red Nissan vehicle and not Denver’s," she said.

“As a result, police are therefore unable to confirm that Denver travelled to Waihi on the night he went missing."

Ms Goldie said Denver talked to his friends about purchasing a property in the Waikino and Waihi areas.

"These areas are still places of interest which are part of the focus of our investigation.”

Police are also continuing to focus on the South Auckland suburb of Karaka, after phone data indicated he may have been in the Irwin Road area between 11pm and 12am on the night of Sunday February 24.

“We have spoken to a large number of people that knew Denver, however we still need to speak with anyone who had contact with Denver in the last couple of months as part of our investigation,” said Ms Goldie.

“Anyone who has yet to speak with police is urged to contact us immediately.
 



Mr Chance has been missing nearly two weeks, after leaving his Auckland home in his red Nissan Skyline. Source: 1 NEWS
