Family of mentally ill NZ man who lost his medication and died in Samoan prison pushing for change

The family of New Zealander Hans Dalton, who died in a Samoan prison while on holiday in 2012 are pushing for change to prevent anyone else suffering a similar fate.

A week ago the New Zealand coroner was unable to determine the cause of death and said there was a lack of information from Samoan authorities.

The family are still struggling to understand why he died and why no solid answers have been forthcoming.

It was six-and-a-half years ago when the 38-year-old, who had schizophrenia, lost his medication during a cyclone in Samoa.

Mr Dalton was taken to prison after becoming aggressive but was later found dead in his cell, badly beaten and his body upside down in a drum of water.

At first Samoan police claimed he had taken his own life, but then arrested a prisoner who was later found not guilty of his murder.

In his report, coroner Peter Ryan said it is possible several people entered Mr Dalton's cell and forcibly drowned him or he fell headfirst into the drum and was unable to get out.

He said the lack of information from Samoan authorities which ignored his requests had severely hampered his inquiry.

The Dalton family have spent the last week processing the findings and along with lawyer Olinda Woodroffe, are pushing for change.

They want mental health patients who are given the go-ahead by medical authorities to travel - like Mr Dalton was - to carry a letter outlining medication, allergies and history.

"The fact there is very little known or done about mental health generally in the Pacific nations, I think it's critical to carry this letter," says Ms Woodroffe.

The coroner has recommended protocols be developed to help patients know what mental health services are like in countries they are travelling to.


Hans Dalton was found badly beaten and upside down in a drum of water in his cell and a NZ coroner hasn't been able to determine the cause of death, saying a lack of information has seriously hampered his investigation.
