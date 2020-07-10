TODAY |

Family members who escaped Hamilton managed isolation plead guilty

Source: 

Four members of a family who absconded from a Covid-19 isolation hotel in Hamilton have all pleaded guilty in the Hamilton Youth Court.

A file image of the Distinction Hotel in Hamilton. Source: Google Maps

The group had arrived in New Zealand from Brisbane on 21 July for the funeral of a relative and were in isolation at the Distinction Hotel in Hamilton.

They escaped on Friday 24 July by climbing over a wall at the hotel in Te Rapa.

A 37-year-old woman and three of her children, an 18-year-old girl, a 17-year old boy, and his brother, were found a short-time later.

Another 17-year-old boy who was able to get to Auckland later turned himself in.

The woman will be sentenced later next month.

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Hamilton and Waikato
Coronavirus Pandemic
