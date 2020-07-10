Family members who escaped Hamilton managed isolation plead guilty

Four members of a family who absconded from a Covid-19 isolation hotel in Hamilton have all pleaded guilty in the Hamilton Youth Court.

A file image of the Distinction Hotel in Hamilton. Source: Google Maps

The group had arrived in New Zealand from Brisbane on 21 July for the funeral of a relative and were in isolation at the Distinction Hotel in Hamilton.

They escaped on Friday 24 July by climbing over a wall at the hotel in Te Rapa.

A 37-year-old woman and three of her children, an 18-year-old girl, a 17-year old boy, and his brother, were found a short-time later.

Another 17-year-old boy who was able to get to Auckland later turned himself in.