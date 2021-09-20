Family member of man whose daughters were killed in Timaru arriving in NZ

A family member of the man whose three daughters were killed last week in Timaru is due to arrive in New Zealand on Tuesday.

Yesterday Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed an MIQ spot had been granted to family of Graham Dickason, whose three daughters, Liane Dickason and her twin sisters Maya and Karla were killed during an incident at their home in Timaru last Thursday.

Police on Tuesday confirmed a family member was due to arrive into the country to provide support to Dickason in the wake of the deaths.

“Police are continuing to support the father of the three children killed in Timaru last week,” a spokesperson said.

“A family member is due to arrive in New Zealand today to provide further support.”

Police also confirmed the team of officers working the case were being provided with extra support, with around 30 staff having worked on the investigation.

“This case is extremely challenging for our staff, many of whom have children of their own.

“It’s vital that we have the appropriate support wrapped around them as they continue to work hard on this investigation.”

Dickason's wife Lauren Anne Dickason is charged with the murder of their three young children and has since been remanded to Hillmorton Hospital in Christchurch for a mental health assessment.