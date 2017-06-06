Family of man lost overboard from Auckland boat hold onto hope that he will be found

The family of the Auckland man who fell overboard from a charter boat into Waitemata Harbour are hoping he'll be found despite police calling off the search.

The search for 29-year-old Tevita Kava was suspended yesterday after he fell off the Red Boats Company vessel on Saturday night.

Mr Kava's sister, Ellie Sitaleki-Lavo told 1 NEWS her family have been keeping an eye out from the shore.

"We just hold onto that hope of just wanting him home to just give us that closure," Ms Sitaleki-Lavo said.

Friend Matile Tuvae, who was on board the boat, said on reflection she "found it a bit odd" that she was asked by a crew member whether a mayday call should be put out after she raised the alarm that a man was overboard.

"I, along with other people, went forward to find the crew members to alert them that someone had fallen off," Ms Tuvae told 1 NEWS.

"I told one of the crew members ... 'he can't swim, there's someone actually overboard'".

"A few minutes and they were like 'are you sure?'

"I was 'yes I’m sure'. And then I went back to check again and he said: 'Should I send out a mayday? or 'should I alert the coastguard.'

"And I looked at him for a few seconds – 'Is this my call?' I didn't know. And I thought yeah we should because obviously we've just told you that someone's overboard.

"It didn't click until later that I had been asked if the mayday should be have been sent out, so I found that a bit odd."

The Red Boats Company says it believes its staff followed correct procedures and it is working with authorities to establish what happened.