Family of Kiwi woman who died while holidaying in Thailand say their 'world is shattered'

The family of a 24-year-old New Zealand woman who died while swimming off Phi Phi Island in Thailand this week said their "world was shattered" when they heard of her death.

Renee Joy Hodgkinson's body was found floating off Phi Phi Island on midday Wednesday (local time).

The family said in a statement they are still coming to terms with "this most devastating of news".

The statement said the healing process will be "long and arduous".

The local news have reported the woman decided not to continue travelling with a tour group, instead staying on Phi Phi by herself.

"Details are still under investigation," said Lt Tanagon Tammakan of the Phi Phi Island Police.

"She was found floating in the sea in Loh Dalum Bay by a Myanmar worker on a boat who notified police."

"Her body was then taken to Koh Phi Phi Hospital," he said.