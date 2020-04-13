Family of Kiwi nurse who helped Boris Johnson survive coronavirus 'very proud' of her efforts

And just like that, Jenny McGee from Invercargill became a global name overnight.

Jenny McGee. Source: Supplied

By Audrey Malone

She was one of the two nurses British Prime Minister Boris Johnson acknowledged for helping keep him alive which he battled Covid-19 in a London hospital.

While New Zealand is basking in the glow of Jenny’s actions, her family are proud as punch of her.

“We are all so proud of Jen, and what she’s been doing. Not just for Boris, but for every patient she looks after,” her brother Rob told 1 NEWS.

As New Zealand is waking to the news, Jenny is back at St Thomas’ working the overnight shift, which points to why she is so special, Rob said.

“She, like most nurses and doctors, and that is what makes them so special, and why she is back at work today doing what she loves.”

Her other brother, Michael, also expressed his pride in his sister, encapsulating what the country was thinking.

“We are all very proud of Jen, and to get acknowledged by Boris is something else.”

Mr Johnson was first admitted last weekend after struggling to shake off the virus and was placed in intensive care after his condition worsened.