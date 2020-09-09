Family of Kiwi man missing from livestock ship says search should be resumed due to new info

The family of a Kiwi man missing from a livestock ship that sunk off the coast of Japan says new information means the search should be "resumed immediately".

Lochie Bellerby. Source: Supplied

Southland man Lochie Bellerby was one of 43 people on board the Gulf Livestock 1 that left from Napier, bound for China with 5800 cows aboard. It sent a distress call last Wednesday as Typhoon Maysak lashed the area with strong winds and heavy seas. The ship later sunk.

So far, only two survivors have been found by the Japanese Coast Guard, which continues to search by boat and plane. A third person was found dead.

Today, a family spokesperson for Bellerby's family told 1 NEWS the search needs to resume as there is a chance he is still alive.

"With new information received today (from the second survivor, Australian contacts and marine specialists) and four life rafts unaccounted for, warm climatic conditions, and the presence of multiple islands near where the ship sank, it is feasible that survivors can still be found.

"The family therefore agrees with the public call for NZ and Australia to support the Japanese, however possible, to recommence the search immediately."

On Wednesday, new footage emerged from on board the ill-fated Gulf Livestock 1, before the cattle ship sunk off the coast of Japan.

Footage taken by one of the Australian crew members the day before the vessel disappeared shows water filling the decks of the ship.

Karen Adrian, the mother of 37-year-old Manawatū man Scott Harris, says her son can be seen in the footage "watching in amazement".

Her son had sent her an earlier message saying, "We haven’t been allowed outside for 12 hours."

"At least two decks completely washed out," his message read.

"Twenty degree tilts … no idea on swell size, was 12 foot yesterday morning."